Lawmakers yesterday arrived the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly to see a very large owl moving round the chambers, throwing the members into panic.
Owl is superstitiously dreaded in the state because of the belief that it is used by witches to unleash havoc. How …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2PazRw1
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Owl is superstitiously dreaded in the state because of the belief that it is used by witches to unleash havoc. How …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2PazRw1
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[48]