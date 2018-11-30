  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Metro Owl invades A’Ibom Assembly, scares lawmakers – Newtelegraph

#1
Lawmakers yesterday arrived the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly to see a very large owl moving round the chambers, throwing the members into panic.

Owl is superstitiously dreaded in the state because of the belief that it is used by witches to unleash havoc. How …



Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2PazRw1

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[48]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top