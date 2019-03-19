Metro Permanent secretary wants Nigeria to adopt e-governance – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
The new Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Communications, Istifanus Fuktar, says it is time for Nigeria to move away from running its affairs manually and embrace digitisation.

Mr Fuktur said this on Tuesday during the handing over ceremony in the ministry in Abuja. He was …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Of3U6I

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[61]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top