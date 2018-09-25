Metro Photos: 50 Iceland Cult Members Denounce Cultism, Surrender Weapons In Akwa Ibom State – NaijaGistsBlog

#1
Iceland Cult Members Denounce Cultism, Surrender Weapons In Akwa Ibom State In the early hours of today, some cultists terrorizing residents of Akwa Ibom state laid down their weapons after denouncing cultism.

According to local sources, about 50 members of …



Read more via NaijaGistsBlog Nigeria, Nollywood, Celebrity ,News, Entertainment, Gist, Gossip, Inspiration, Africa – https://ift.tt/2Q80qD2

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[44]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top