President Buhari, Gov Yari of Zamfara were the made the top news headlines during the course of the week. The Nigerian president launched the Economic Recovery Plan which has been set up to rescue Nigeria from the current instability it is facing. Gov Yari, meanwhile attributed the ongoing Meningitis epidemic to the sins of Nigerians. He received backlash form various Nigerians including the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Lamido Sanusi. These among other issues are the top news items for this week that ends, 07, April, 2017



----