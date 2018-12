Gambian Actress, Princess Shyngle has finally broken silence after reports that she attempted to take her life in Lagos.According to the reports, the actress was quickly rushed to a hospital, Vedic Life Care in Lekki, after discovering that she took an overdose of a medication and drank bleach. Shyngle reacting …via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2En2AvN Get more Nigeria Entertainment News