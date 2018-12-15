Entertainment Princess Shyngle suicide attempt: Actress breaks silence – YabaLeftOnline

#1
Gambian Actress, Princess Shyngle has finally broken silence after reports that she attempted to take her life in Lagos.

According to the reports, the actress was quickly rushed to a hospital, Vedic Life Care in Lekki, after discovering that she took an overdose of a medication and drank bleach. Shyngle reacting …



via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2En2AvN

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[40]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top