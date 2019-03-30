Popular nightclub owner, Richard Nnadi has taken to social media to shower praises on the sensational singer, Davido for paying the debt he owed his club, Escape.
We reported earlier that Nnadi released a video on Instagram in which he claimed that celebrity …
via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2I2518L
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
We reported earlier that Nnadi released a video on Instagram in which he claimed that celebrity …
via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2I2518L
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]