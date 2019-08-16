JustForex Trading - Start Now

Sports Sadio Mané Is The First African To Score Two Goals In The UEFA Super Cup – Konbini Nigeria

#1
Barely one month after his remarkable showing at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Sadio Mané made it clear he was fit to go back on the pitch for Liverpool.

And, just last night, he proved that by becoming the first African to score two goals in the …

sadio.JPG

read more via Konbini Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2KNLF7h

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top