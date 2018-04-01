Some angry constituents have attacked Garba Hamman Julde, a member of the house of representatives from Taraba state. Julde represents Bali/Gassol federal constituency in the lower legislative chamber. The constituents on Saturday reportedly hurled stones at the lawmaker for allegedly abandoning them. He had presented 11 motorcycles and one car to the ward executives and local government chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bali local government. Before security operatives scuttled him to safety, the lawmaker had sustained injury. Musa Sandirde, a witness, said that the lawmaker was attacked just as he finished a speech and moved to present keys to the car and motorcycles to Bali executives. READ MORE HERE