Submit Post Advertise

Metro See House Of Reps Lawmaker That Was Stoned In Taraba - TheCable

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Samguine, Apr 1, 2018 at 5:30 PM. Views count: 273

Tags:
  1. Samguine

    Samguine Social Member Curators

    Some angry constituents have attacked Garba Hamman Julde, a member of the house of representatives from Taraba state.

    Julde represents Bali/Gassol federal constituency in the lower legislative chamber.

    The constituents on Saturday reportedly hurled stones at the lawmaker for allegedly abandoning them. He had presented 11 motorcycles and one car to the ward executives and local government chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bali local government.

    Before security operatives scuttled him to safety, the lawmaker had sustained injury.

    Musa Sandirde, a witness, said that the lawmaker was attacked just as he finished a speech and moved to present keys to the car and motorcycles to Bali executives.

    julde.JPG


    READ MORE HERE
     
    Samguine, Apr 1, 2018 at 5:30 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - House Reps Lawmaker
    1. Samguine
      Metro

      EFCC gets court order to arrest House of Reps Leader Leo Ogor - Punch Newspapers

      Samguine, Mar 6, 2018, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      779
      Samguine
      Mar 6, 2018
    2. Samguine
      Metro

      EFCC secures order to arrest House of Reps minority leader over N500m projects – Nigeria...

      Samguine, Mar 6, 2018, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      137
      Samguine
      Mar 6, 2018
    3. siteadmin

      House of Reps Member Abandons Vehicle For Bicycle Over Fuel Scarcity [PHOTOS]

      siteadmin, Dec 26, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      873
      siteadmin
      Dec 26, 2017
    4. kemi
      Metro

      Nigerian Lawmaker Threatens Blogger, Says He Deflowered His Mother [AUDIO]

      kemi, Apr 18, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      1,189
      Jules
      Apr 18, 2017
    5. kemi
      Metro

      Nigerian Lawmakers Reject Bill To Make History Compulsory Subject in Schools

      kemi, Nov 10, 2016, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      461
      kemi
      Nov 10, 2016
    6. kemi
      Metro

      Sexual Misconduct: House of Rep Summons US Ambassador

      kemi, Jul 11, 2016, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      460
      kemi
      Jul 11, 2016
    7. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      House of Reps Walk Out NTI Boss Over Poor Budget Defence

      RemmyAlex, Feb 13, 2016, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,582
      RemmyAlex
      Feb 13, 2016

    Trending Posts

    Buhari, Ambode clash over Eko Atlantic city - Punch Ng
    Buhari, Ambode clash over Eko Atlantic city - Punch Ng
    Iroka Chinedu Apr 1, 2018 at 7:13 AM 0 comments
    #BBNaija: Big Brother Remains Unpredicted as Bam Bam got Evicted On Saturday [Video] - Gistlovers
    #BBNaija: Big Brother Remains Unpredicted as Bam Bam got Evicted On Saturday [Video] - Gistlovers
    Kayode Falayi Apr 1, 2018 at 7:59 AM 0 comments
    Young Lady Stripped Naked For Stealing Boyfriend's Money (Video/Photos) - Pulse.ng
    Young Lady Stripped Naked For Stealing Boyfriend's Money (Video/Photos) - Pulse.ng
    Samguine Mar 31, 2018 at 8:16 PM 0 comments
    Bukola Saraki Joins 2019 Presidential Race - The Signal
    Bukola Saraki Joins 2019 Presidential Race - The Signal
    Samguine Mar 31, 2018 at 9:44 PM 0 comments
    Kaduna Monarch To Subjects: "Don’t Be Killed Like Fools… Defend Yourselves" - TheCable
    Kaduna Monarch To Subjects: "Don’t Be Killed Like Fools… Defend Yourselves" - TheCable
    Samguine Mar 31, 2018 at 7:16 PM 0 comments

    Comments