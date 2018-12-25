Teni, a few days ago, put out her new single ‘Uyo Meyo’ to close the year and the reactions since then have been exceptional.
The singer has been one of 2018’s standout artists. From winning the 2018 Headies ‘Rookie of the year’ awards. Teni has backed …
via Pulse Ghana Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2SliBGE
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The singer has been one of 2018’s standout artists. From winning the 2018 Headies ‘Rookie of the year’ awards. Teni has backed …
via Pulse Ghana Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2SliBGE
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]