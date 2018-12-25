Entertainment See how Twitter reacts wildly to Teni’s new single ‘Uyo Meyo’ – Pulse Nigeria

#1
Teni, a few days ago, put out her new single ‘Uyo Meyo’ to close the year and the reactions since then have been exceptional.

The singer has been one of 2018’s standout artists. From winning the 2018 Headies ‘Rookie of the year’ awards. Teni has backed …



via Pulse Ghana Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2SliBGE

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top