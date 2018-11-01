Most people choose not to be friends with their exes.
But that rule doesn’t apply for Serena Williams, 37, fronting up to the Creative Minds Talks with her ex-boyfriend, Common on Monday...
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Dgc8sG
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
But that rule doesn’t apply for Serena Williams, 37, fronting up to the Creative Minds Talks with her ex-boyfriend, Common on Monday...
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Dgc8sG
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[80]