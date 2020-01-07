Prof. Ransford Gyampo and Dr. Paul Kwame Butakor, who both lectured at the University of Ghana (UG), and accused of sex for grades, have been cleared of any sexual misconduct.
This is coming after the university’s investigations came to an …
Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/39Mxawe
Get More Nigeria Metro News
This is coming after the university’s investigations came to an …
Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/39Mxawe
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]