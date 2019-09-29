Justforex_nb_campaign

Stanley Nwabia, a popular social commentator on Twitter, has died. Family sources told PREMIUM TIMES Mr Nwabia died in the early hours of Sunday following an unsuccessful blood transfusion procedure in Lagos. He was 43. Ojugo Onyeluka (@GentleOjay) told PREMIUM TIMES he spoke with Mr Nwabia’s wife …

Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2m1xxPl

