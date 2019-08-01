Today's News Highlights Include
Tacha unfollows Big Brother Naija on Instagram – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Disqualified housemate, Tacha has unfollowed the official Big Brother Naija handle on Instagram. Tacha was disqualified on Friday night for getting into a ‘fight’ with fellow housemate, Mercy who was issued ‘two strikes’ as well. The official Big Brother Naija account however still follows Tacha...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
FG to arraign Sowore on Monday – Pulse Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The criminal case instituted against Sowore has been assigned to another judge. The Federal Government is set to arraign the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the February 2019 presidential election, Omoyele Sowore on Monday, September 30, 2019. The activist, who...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
BREAKING: Siasia’s Mother Regains Freedom – Naijaloaded - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The mother of Nigeria’s former player and coach, Samson Siasia who was kidnapped for more than 10 weeks have finally regained her freedom from abductors. Samson Siasia The mother, Mrs Ogere Siasia according to news coming in this morning has finally … Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Social commentator Stanley Nwabia dies at 43 – Premium Times Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Stanley Nwabia, a popular social commentator on Twitter, has died. Family sources told PREMIUM TIMES Mr Nwabia died in the early hours of Sunday following an unsuccessful blood transfusion procedure in Lagos. He was 43. Ojugo Onyeluka (@GentleOjay) told PREMIUM TIMES he spoke with Mr Nwabia’s...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Please return to South Africa – Obasanjo begs Nigerian returnees, states reasons – Legit.ng - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Olusegun Obasanjo, former president of Nigeria, has pleaded with Nigerians recently affected by the xenophobic attacks in South Africa to return to the country. The Nigerian Tribune reports that Obasanjo also commended the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa.... Read more via...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Attachments
- 373.8 KB Views: 1