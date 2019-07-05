A federal high court in Abuja has dismissed an application challenging the detention of Omoyele Sowore, convener of ‘Revolution Now’ movement.
At its sitting on Wednesday, Evelyn Maha, a judge, said hearing the application would mean reviewing the court order directing the Department of State Services (DSS) to detain Sowore.
