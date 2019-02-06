Business Telecoms ecosystem projects to see $10b in IPO, M&E – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
Telecoms ecosystem in Nigeria, and other sub-Saharan Africa, have been projected to see over $10 billion deals in 2019, as investors’ appetite and valuation grows.

According to TMT Finance, Africa Telecom, Media and …



Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2tbByAB

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[57]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top