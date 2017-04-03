At least 10 people have been confirmed dead from an explosion inside a metro train at the Sennaya Square station in St. Petersburg in Russia. According to reports, an unidentified device exploded in a train car. The exact number of casualties is still unknown as rescue workers and law enforcement personnel are working at the scene. Meanwhile evacuation of people from St. Petersburg’s metro after an explosion is now over, said Andrei Przhezdomsky, a spokesman for the National Anti-terrorist Committee (NAC). “So far, we say it was an unidentified explosive device as investigators and the Federal Security Service’s bomb specialists are to establish the exact cause of this explosion… Evacuation is over, medical assistance is offered to those hurt,” he said. “All necessary measures are being taken to ensure people’s security. We will do our best to prevent more possible explosions and other criminal actions,” he pledged. Seven metro stations in the city have been closed following the blast.