  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Metro Texas police officer shoots and kills man after mistaking his home for her own – Yahoo News

#1
Dallas police are pursuing a manslaughter case against one of their own officers after she shot and killed her neighbour, officials said on Friday.

The unnamed officer thought 26-year-old Botham Jean’s flat was her own when she entered, according to police. She had …



Read more via Yahoo News – Latest News & Headlines – https://ift.tt/2NYx9tM

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[76]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top