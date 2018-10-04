Politics Tinubu reaffirms control in Lagos as Ambode bows – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

Featured Thread #1
Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has admitted defeat in the state’s gubernatorial primary, ending weeks of intrigues amid failure by the presidency to stave off the incumbent’s fate.

The governor’s press conference on Sunday where he dismissed …



Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2O7DLKF

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[139]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top