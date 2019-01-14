The Nigerian music industry is a spontaneous industry. A success template or trend might work for one artiste and when another artiste tries it, it just backfires.
Normally when an upcoming artiste drops a song that eventually goes viral, there’s this wild expectation …
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2FrwrEO
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Normally when an upcoming artiste drops a song that eventually goes viral, there’s this wild expectation …
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2FrwrEO
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[52]