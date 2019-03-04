Contracting a sexually transmitted disease is not a nice experience in any way. It can be tricky morally if you need to report it to your partner, it can be demanding financially when it comes to treatment. But most importantly, it can lead to serious health issues and in worst scenarios, death. That is why it is extremely important to do your best in preventing the diseases. Moderation in sexual contacts, preferably having safe monogamous relation, using condoms, disposing needles after single use when taking drugs and regular medical tests are general guidelines that will help you drastically reduce the risk of contracting a STD. Here is the list of the most dangerous diseases transmitted sexually.