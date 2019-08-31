JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Topless Women Protest Sowore’s Detention – Sahara Reporters

#1
Some topless women have taken to the street to protest the continued detention of pro-democracy activist, Omoyele Sowore.

The elderly women from the home town of Sowore in Kiribo, Ondo State, went topless and carried different placards asking for the release of Sowore on Friday. Sowore was arrested …

topless women.JPG

Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2Zo7Afn

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[64]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top