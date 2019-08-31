Some topless women have taken to the street to protest the continued detention of pro-democracy activist, Omoyele Sowore.
The elderly women from the home town of Sowore in Kiribo, Ondo State, went topless and carried different placards asking for the release of Sowore on Friday. Sowore was arrested …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2Zo7Afn
Get More Nigeria Political News
The elderly women from the home town of Sowore in Kiribo, Ondo State, went topless and carried different placards asking for the release of Sowore on Friday. Sowore was arrested …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2Zo7Afn
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[64]