The new satellite tv sensation in Nigeria, TStv, is set to employ more than 5000 people following its launch on October 1st, the independence day of Nigeria, Vanguard claims. According to TStv Managing Director/CEO, Echefu Bright Ikechukwu has said that October 1 remains sacrosanct. “Our license has been issued by NBC and we are set for October 1st and will be giving out 5000 Free decoders on that day", he said, adding that Africa Health Television AHT gave birth to TSTV. “We’ve successfully ran African Health Television for more than 5 years without hitches. We have no doubts whatsoever that TSTV would offer an excellent and affordable digital satellite television services to Nigerians.” TSTV said the launch shall be kicked off with a Green carpet before the official broadcast begins at 5:30pm at Sheraton hotel.