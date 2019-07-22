JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment Twitter reacts as Kemi Olunloyo claims to have worked in CNN for 20 years – Punch Newspapers

#1
Controversial blogger, Kemi Olunloyo, has set Twitter on fire following claims that she worked at CNN for 20 years.

Olunloyo, who was detained for several months last year for alleged criminal defamation, said on Twitter that she was an investigative journalist with CNN from 1994 till 2014. …

kemi.JPG

via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2YltcaW

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[88]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top