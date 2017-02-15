Bayern Munich have one leg already in the last 8 of the champions league after demolishing Arsenal, running them over in a 5-1 victory. Arjen Robben put the hosts in front with an out-of-the 18 yard box shot before Alexis Sanchez leveled, firing in after his penalty was saved by Nuer. Then things fell apart after Arsenal lost Laurent Koscielny to injury early in the second half. Bayern ran riot during a 10-minute period in which Robert Lewandowski headed home before Thiago Alcantara scored twice. Substitute Thomas Muller rubbed salt in the wounds with a late fifth. Arsenal were totally outplayed and recorded less than 30% of possession with few chances of goal. The defeat leaves Arsenal with a near impossible task in the second leg and heaps more pressure on manager Arsene Wenger, who now only has the FA Cup as a realistic source of silverware for what will go down as another failed season.