Nigeria’s leading scorer in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers Victor Moses, skipper Mikel Obi and comebacking striker Odion Ighalo risk a second booking in Yaounde, which could cause them to be banned for next month’s qualifying game at home against Zambia. A second booking in the qualifiers will fetch a player a one-match suspension. Ighalo was the latest player to be booked in the qualifiers after he displayed a tribute to Jesus on his inside shirt after he scored the all-important opening goal against Cameroon yesterday. Victor Moses, who posted another Man-of-the-match performance against Cameroon and is the leading scorer for Nigeria in the qualifiers, as well as Mikel are also walking a tight rope after they were cautioned in previous qualifiers. Victor Moses was cautioned in the 3-1 win over Algeria in November, while Mikel’s name got into the referee’s bad books two minutes to the end of the 2-1 win against Zambia in Ndola, also last year.