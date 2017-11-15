Submit Post Advertise

[Video] Nigeria News Today: Mugabe Removed As Zimbabwe President As Grace Mugabe Flees (15/11/2017)

Discussion in 'Nigeria News Headline Videos' started by Samguine, Nov 15, 2017 at 5:19 PM. Views count: 207

  1. Samguine

    Samguine Social Member Curators

    The Federal Government has revealed that the 2,671 seized pump action rifles illegally imported into the country from Turkey could be traced to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Rober Mugabe has been removed as president of Zimbabwe, with his wife reportedly out of the country.

    These and much more are in the Nigeria Bulletin news highlights of the day.



    15-11-2017 - Here are the highlighted headlines from Nigeria news today.

    Mugabe Removed As President, Grace Mugabe Flees To Namibia – Report

    Nigeria: Why I Decided To Visit Ebonyi State - Buhari

    Nigerian Senate Orders IGP To Restore Governor Obiano’s Security Aides

    Drama As 9 Other ‘Whistleblowers’ Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash

    Nnamdi Kanu Behind 'Importation of 2,671 Riffles' Seized By Customs – FG

    Buhari Set To Appoint 8 New Ministers

    Nigeria’s Debts Hit N20 Trillion - DMO
     

    Comments