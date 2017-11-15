[Video] Nigeria News Today: Mugabe Removed As Zimbabwe President As Grace Mugabe Flees (15/11/2017)

The Federal Government has revealed that the 2,671 seized pump action rifles illegally imported into the country from Turkey could be traced to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Rober Mugabe has been removed as president of Zimbabwe, with his wife reportedly out of the country.
Sponsored by Polystyrene Industries: Laying The Foundation Of Affordable Housing In Nigeria - Download Brochure Here --> POLYSTYRENE INDUSTRIES
These and much more are in the Nigeria Bulletin news highlights of the day.
15-11-2017 - Here are the highlighted headlines from Nigeria news today.
Mugabe Removed As President, Grace Mugabe Flees To Namibia – Report
Nigeria: Why I Decided To Visit Ebonyi State - Buhari
Nigerian Senate Orders IGP To Restore Governor Obiano’s Security Aides
Drama As 9 Other ‘Whistleblowers’ Lay Claim To 5% Of Ikoyi Cash
Nnamdi Kanu Behind 'Importation of 2,671 Riffles' Seized By Customs – FG
Buhari Set To Appoint 8 New Ministers
Nigeria’s Debts Hit N20 Trillion - DMO
-
- File size:
- 310.7 KB
- Views:
- 0
Last edited by a moderator: Nov 15, 2017 at 5:29 PM