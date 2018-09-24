Entertainment Watch: DJ Snake- Taki Taki Featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna, Cardi B – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

Grammy-nominated Disc Jockey, DJ Snake just unveiled the biggest collaboration of the year.

In his new release titled Taki Taki he features Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B......


via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2OeOSkO

