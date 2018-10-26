Entertainment Wizkid’s “Fever” Video Hits 2 Million Views In Less Than 48 Hours – Notjustok

#1
In less than 48 hours that Wizkid released the video to his song, Fever and also broke the internet while at it by featuring his rumoured lover and African talented singer, Tiwa Savage, the video is already topping charts and breaking records by hitting over …



via Latest Naija Nigerian Music, Songs & Video – https://ift.tt/2JhE2EN

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[84]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top