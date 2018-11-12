Santa Starboy is for everybody! Last night, two of Nigeria’s important musical forces, Wande Coal and Simi took to London to treat their respective fans to an ultimate Nigerian musical experience.
Wande Coal held his concert at the over 2,000 capacity Indigo at the 02 arena odeum while Simi took to …
via Nigerian Entertainment Today – https://ift.tt/2qG5unj
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Wande Coal held his concert at the over 2,000 capacity Indigo at the 02 arena odeum while Simi took to …
via Nigerian Entertainment Today – https://ift.tt/2qG5unj
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[53]