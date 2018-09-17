Dammy Krane is back with a new street number and its titled ‘Jago’. On first listen, the song sounds like something that will rule the streets.
According to Dammy Krane, its got a dance step too and its named after the originator “Rahman JAGO”. Listen …
via Latest Naija Nigerian Music, Songs & Video – https://ift.tt/2xMS1xU
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
According to Dammy Krane, its got a dance step too and its named after the originator “Rahman JAGO”. Listen …
via Latest Naija Nigerian Music, Songs & Video – https://ift.tt/2xMS1xU
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[78]