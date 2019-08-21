JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment YouTuber PewDiePie marries social media star Marzia Bisognin in a stunning London ceremony (Photos) – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
PewDiePie, one of the world’s top and richest vloggers has married his long-term girlfriend Marzia Bisogin in a stunning London ceremony.

The controversial Swedish vlogger, 29, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg and the Italian social media star, 26, who met eight years ago, tied the knot at the Temperate …

pewpiedie.JPG

via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2KKzFVn

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[59]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top