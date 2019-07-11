JustForex Trading - Start Now

Are sugary drinks causing cancer? – BBC News – Health

Sugary drinks – including fruit juice and fizzy pop – may increase the risk of cancer, French scientists say.

The link was suggested by a study, published in the British Medical Journal, that followed more than 100,000 people for five years. The team …

