Entertainment Daddy Freeze reveals he suffered depression from first marriage – Laila’s Blog

#1
Daddy Freeze reveals how he suffered depression from first marriage, he made this known while reacting to the death of DJ Xgee.

DJ Xgee killed allegedly himself on Wednesday January 2nd and was buried on Thursday January 3rd....



via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2SzfwD9

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top