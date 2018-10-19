Politics FG Bars FRCN From Holding Scheduled Interview With Sowore – Sahara Reporters

#1
In apparent fear of exposing the corruption and rots in the present administration, President Muhamadu Buhari on Thursday ordered the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) to stop the candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, from speaking in an arranged and agreed radio interview.

Sowore …



Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2Aj5NtZ

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[80]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top