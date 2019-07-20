JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro HOUSING DEBACLE: NIGERIANS LIVE IN SLUMS, SLEEP UNDER BRIDGES – Newtelegraph

#1
Across the country, low-income earners are still in quagmire, regarding their own houses.

This may be the reason stakeholders are worried that despite government claims of formulating policies to provide shelter for appreciable percentage of the citizenry, …

sleep.JPG

Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2O5JQay

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[52]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top