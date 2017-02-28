Submit Post Advertise

Politics NCPC To Hold Special Prayers For Buhari In Jerusalem

Discussion in 'Political News' started by Jules, Feb 28, 2017 at 6:52 PM. Views count: 1

    Rev Tor Uja, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, NCPC says the commission will hold special prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari on Mount Zion, Jerusalem.

    Uja said the prayer will hold on March 5, 2017, during the 2016 Pilgrimage Completion Exercise. He said, “We will lead and mobilise the Church to pray for the recovery of Mr President and for the Acting President to hold forth in dignity and strength.

    “We will also pray for Nigeria and Nigerians for the holistic recovery of our nation.”
     
