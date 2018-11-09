Nollywood actress, Shaffy Bello-Akinrimisi, has reacted with joy to her selection as one of the recipients of the New Telegraph Awards 2018, saying the award would spur her to work even harder.
The actress, who has dazzled in some of the best movies released in the last few years including Lara and …
via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2OvBzry
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The actress, who has dazzled in some of the best movies released in the last few years including Lara and …
via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2OvBzry
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[67]