Video Nigeria News Today - Foreign auctioneers invited as EFCC plans sale of Diezani’s N14.4bn jewellery, houses

Foreign auctioneers invited as EFCC plans sale of Diezani’s N14.4bn jewellery, houses - LIB - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Internationally certified auctioneers have been invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) ahead of the planned auction of $40 million (about N14.4 billion) jewellery, recovered from a former Petroleum Resources Minister, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke. Recall that in September 2019, a...
Tinubu to Atiku: Join APC to move this nation forward - The cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Lagos state governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, has invited Atiku Abubakar to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) to move the nation forward rapidly. Congratulating the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari for a “well-deserved legal affirmation...
Deputy PM: Việt Nam ready to help Nigeria with high-tech agriculture – Viet Nam News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Deputy Prime Minister Vương Đình Huệ has affirmed that Việt Nam is willing to help Nigeria with high-tech agriculture and send experts to the country to explore projects in the field..... Read more via Viet Nam News – https://ift.tt/2PyUnKs Get More Nigeria Political News
Presidential Election: Buhari speaks on Supreme Court verdict, thanks Nigerians again - Vanguard Newspaper - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

President Muhammadu Buhari has spoken on the ruling of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, dismissing the case brought before it by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday. READ MORE
APC calls for calm over loss of NASS seats to PDP - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The Sokoto State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on its supporters to remain calm over the loss of two National Assembly seats to the PDP. Read more:
