Get 5x Awuf with MTN https://nblinks.pro/mtn888
Today's News Highlights Include
Super Eagles player Wilfred Ndidi valued at N17.7B is now Nigeria's most expensive player in the English Premier league - Goal.com - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi is now Nigeria's most expensive player in the English premier league according to statistics published in a new report. who has been in a rich vein from this season with 2 goals in 16 appearances is being courted by Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Osinbajo, state govs hold last 2019 NEC meeting - Punch newspaper - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
A meeting of the National Economic Council has started in Abuja. Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, is presiding over the session attended by state governors. read more
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Edo 2020: Obaseki, Ize- Iyamu To Battle For APC Ticket - Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Godwin Obaseki, Edo State governor, and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, his main challenger in the governorship election in 2016, will both slug it out for the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in next year’s governorship election in the state. Although the two are expected to be the main...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
BREAKING: FG declares holidays for Christmas, New year celebrations - Daily Trust - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Federal Government has declared Wednesday 25 and Thursday 26, December 2019 as well as Wednesday 1, January 2020 as Public Holidays to mark the Christmas, Boxing Day and the New Year Celebrations respectively. The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Trump supporter 'gives up his left testicle' after his impeachment (Photos) - LIB - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
One of Donald Trump's strong supporters has donated his left testicle for medical research following his impeachment by the House of Representatives on Wednesday night (Dec.18). man identified as Mr. Joey Saladino on Twitter had taken to his page back in September to announce that he will...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Attachments
- 394.3 KB Views: 0