Elections: How Nigeria can end electoral violence, thuggery – Jonathan – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has pointed out how Nigeria can end the electoral violence that has plagued the country for decades. He said the deployment of technology in the electoral process would serve as a means of ending electoral violence and political patronage of thugs...
BREAKING: Imo govt uncovers warehouse Okorocha’s family allegedly kept looted properties [Photos] - Daily Post - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Jasper Ndubuaku-led Imo State Committee on the Recovery of Moveable Assets belonging to the State Government, have made a breakthrough on their job. Acting on a tip off, the team discovered a massive warehouse Friday afternoon. The facility, located along Aba Road, is alleged to be...
Dogara, Jibrin miss out as Gbaja names heads of 105 committees – TheCable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Yakubu Dogara, former speaker of the house of representatives, and Abdulmumin Jibrin, a lawmaker from Kano, are not among the members of the lower legislative chamber named as heads of committees. Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker, named heads of the house standing committees on Thursday. This is...
Give us El-Zakzaky for treatment, Iran tells Federal Government – Ladun Liadi’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked the Federal Government of Nigeria to allow the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Shiekh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, to come to Iran for medical treatment. The Prosecutor-General of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammed Montazeri, made this …...
Like Donald Trump, new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says, ‘Iâll make Britain great again’ – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
On Thursday, newly elected British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson promised that Brexit would make Britain the greatest place on earth, echoing the patriotic rhetoric of U.S. President Donald Trump in a debut speech as prime minister before parliament. Johnson has promised to strike a new Brexit...
