Video Nigeria News Today - Presidency To Verify Gov. Makinde’s Source Of Wealth

Today's News Highlights Include:
Senate Confirms Four Commissioners For NCC Rejected By Saraki-Led 8th Senate – Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The Senate has approved the nomination of Aliyu Saidu Abubakar as non-executive commissioner of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). Abubakar who is to represent the Northeast geopolitical zone in the commission was rejected in 2016 when Senator Bukola Saraki was the Senate President...
Presidency to verify Gov. Makinde’s source of wealth – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

An anti-corruption agency under the Presidency, Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), has said it will verify the N48 billion worth of assets declared by the newly inaugurated Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State. The Director, Oyo state office of CCB, Mr. Moses Atolagbe, disclosed this to reporters …...
Timi Dakolo reacts to allegation that 80% of CAN members are rapists – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Singer Timi Dakolo whose wife, Busola, recently accused COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo, of raping her when she was 17, has shut down claims that 80% of members of the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN, are rapists... via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Y7rpWZ Get more Nigeria...
Real reason NFF cannot sack Rohr revealed – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will not be able to sack Gernot Rohr easily, because of what it would cost them. Findings by DAILY POST showed that Rohr, who has one year left on his contract with the federation, has a $1million (N360m) payment clause inserted in … read more via Daily...
EFCC goes after ex-Kwara State officials, seizes passports over N22b Paris Cash – P.M. News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC discloses that the commission has seized the passports of 34 top officials who served under former Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed over a N22 billion London-Paris Club refund. Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2YY1gXR Get More...
