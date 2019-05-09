MTN - Same Price, More Data - Get Details - https://nblinks.pro/mtndata
Today's News Highlights Include:
I’m sad to see some African brothers making fun of my physical appearance’- Senegalese footballer, Diatta Krepin slams social media - Linda ikeji - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Senegalese footballer, Diatta Krepin slams social media bullies Senegalese footballer, Krepin Diatta who is currently representing his country at the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt, has spoken about the insults he … read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2XaZnKk Get More...
((( Shocking Video ))) Pastor Fatoyinbo of COZA Church Accused of Rape by Timi Dakolo's Wife, Busola - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
In a 'shocking' interview with Ynaija's Chude Jideonwo, Busola Dakolo, wife of Nigerian artist Timi, details how Pastor Fatoyinbo of COZA church groomed and raped her when she was still a virgin. via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2RGuYxq ------------- Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Buhari’s cabinet: Scramble for appointment hits Imo APC – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Imo State are currently trading words as Nigerians await Muhammadu Buhari’s naming of his cabinet members. The APC members are locking horns over the ministerial slot for the State, leading to petitions and counter-petitions. Some APC support...
Okorocha gives Ihedioha 7 days to show proof of looting – Daily Trust - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Home News Okorocha gives Ihedioha 7 days to show proof of looting ADVERTISEMENT Immediate past governor of Imo State Rochas Okorocha has given his successor seven days to show proof that he looted the state while he held sway. The media had quoted the chairman of Governor Emeka … Read more...
Ministerial appointment: SGF, Mustapha reveals when Buhari will unveil new cabinet – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari will unveil his cabinet in July. Mustapha made the.... Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2NgvbsF Get More Nigeria Political News
