The Federal Government of Nigeria has appealed to Nigerians living abroad and in diaspora to return home to help build the Nigeria of everybody’s dream, assuring them that things are changing in the country.
This and much more are in the Nigeria Bulletin news highlights of the week.
07/09/2018 - Here are the highlighted headlines from Nigeria news for the week
“Please Return Home,” – FG Begs Nigerians Abroad – Naijaloaded
Saraki: I joined presidential race to fight for Nigerians, not personal ambition – TheCable News
Shekarau Defects From PDP To APC - Channels Television
2019: Bianca is not from Anambra, she can’t be Senator – Ojukwu’s family vow - Daily Post Nigeria
Herdsmen behead Adamawa PDP chairman, flee with head – Punch Nigeria Newspapers
Nigeria to play Liberia after Saudi match cancelled – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper
Davido & Falz Makes It To 2018 – 100 Most Influential Young Africans – TooXclusive
