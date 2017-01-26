Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [26 January, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Oluogunjobi, Jan 26, 2017 at 7:03 AM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. Oluogunjobi

    Oluogunjobi Social Member Curators

    Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Thursday, January 26, 2017

    PUNCH:
    • Senate accuses Fashola, BPP of contract inflation

    • Wike sponsoring protests to discredit FG, security agencies –DSS

    • No steady power supply unless tariff rises – NERC

    • Inflation rate becoming unbearable, says Tinubu

    • Markafi’s claim on Buhari’s rumoured death silly – Mohammed

    • Buhari’s anti-corruption war has ended, says PDP

    • ‘Osinbajo not under pressure to resign’

    • Police arrest nine Shiites, face unlawful assembly charges

    • NNPC lacks oil trading skills, says GMD

    • Fayose foils DSS plan to arrest pastor in Ekiti

    • Electricity: Consumers groan as power firms, others trade blame

    • Lagos engineer sets lover, rival ablaze, posisons self

    • Family wants Nigerian woman rescued from Oman

    • Kidnappers arrested while attempting to withdraw ransom

      THE NATION:
    • Buhari’s health: Govt to punish rumour mongers

    • Police, Shi’ites clash at National Assembly

    • Tinubu: we must spend our way out of recession

    • Corruption battle: Sagay slams Sani over ‘deodorant’ comments

    • Turkish school: it was a difficult time for us

    • NLNG’s vessel with 13,000mt of cooking gas berths in Lagos

    • DSS implicates governor in plot against Fed Govt

    • Alleged fraud: EFCC re-arraigns ex-Chief of Air Staff Umar

    • ICPC recovers 40 vehicles from retired directors, others

    • How ex-Air Chief diverted N22b, by EFCC witness

    • Sultan: preachers of reprisal attacks are enemies of peace

    • Workers hold commissioner hostage in Ondo

    • Suspected insurgents attack Plateau village

    • Alleged diversion of N10b: Fed Govt files charges against Suswam, two others

    • Banker admits serving in Fayose’s transition committee

    • 2008 OLYMPIC GAMES FALLOUT: IOC elevates Okagbare to silver

      VANGUARD:
    • Suleiman: How many Fulani herdsmen killing Nigerians have you arrested, Fayose asks DSS

    • I didn’t ask Christians to kill Muslims – Apostle Suleiman Johnson

    • Fulani herdsmen attacking Nigerians are from Senegal, Mali – Northern govs

    • Reactions Trail Obasanjo’s Call For Igbo President In 2019

    • CBN sold $1.1bn to importers in Nov 2016

    • Dangote Cement Rewards Distributors With N2.4bn Bonus

    • SGF: Senate’s Document Faults Buhari

    • $13.9bn Repatriation Probe: Protect MTN, Minister Tells Senate

    • Novena Varsity, Delta govt sign MoU on training of medical students

    • Benin Monarch’s Chiefs Storm Isekhure’s Palace To Secure Erimwi-Idu Shrine

    • Uproar At LASUTH Over N30,000 Levy For Two Retiring Nurses

    • Workers Shut C-River LG Ministry, HoS Office Over 8 Months Unpaid Salaries

    • Herbalist Docked For Allegedly Failing To Exorcise Evil Spirits

    • Badminton Federation Raises Alarm Over Missing Mat

     

    Attached Files:

    Oluogunjobi, Jan 26, 2017 at 7:03 AM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments