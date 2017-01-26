Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Thursday, January 26, 2017 PUNCH: Senate accuses Fashola, BPP of contract inflation Wike sponsoring protests to discredit FG, security agencies –DSS No steady power supply unless tariff rises – NERC Inflation rate becoming unbearable, says Tinubu Markafi’s claim on Buhari’s rumoured death silly – Mohammed Buhari’s anti-corruption war has ended, says PDP ‘Osinbajo not under pressure to resign’ Police arrest nine Shiites, face unlawful assembly charges NNPC lacks oil trading skills, says GMD Fayose foils DSS plan to arrest pastor in Ekiti Electricity: Consumers groan as power firms, others trade blame Lagos engineer sets lover, rival ablaze, posisons self Family wants Nigerian woman rescued from Oman Kidnappers arrested while attempting to withdraw ransom THE NATION: Buhari’s health: Govt to punish rumour mongers Police, Shi’ites clash at National Assembly Tinubu: we must spend our way out of recession Corruption battle: Sagay slams Sani over ‘deodorant’ comments Turkish school: it was a difficult time for us NLNG’s vessel with 13,000mt of cooking gas berths in Lagos DSS implicates governor in plot against Fed Govt Alleged fraud: EFCC re-arraigns ex-Chief of Air Staff Umar ICPC recovers 40 vehicles from retired directors, others How ex-Air Chief diverted N22b, by EFCC witness Sultan: preachers of reprisal attacks are enemies of peace Workers hold commissioner hostage in Ondo Suspected insurgents attack Plateau village Alleged diversion of N10b: Fed Govt files charges against Suswam, two others Banker admits serving in Fayose’s transition committee 2008 OLYMPIC GAMES FALLOUT: IOC elevates Okagbare to silver VANGUARD: Suleiman: How many Fulani herdsmen killing Nigerians have you arrested, Fayose asks DSS I didn’t ask Christians to kill Muslims – Apostle Suleiman Johnson Fulani herdsmen attacking Nigerians are from Senegal, Mali – Northern govs Reactions Trail Obasanjo’s Call For Igbo President In 2019 CBN sold $1.1bn to importers in Nov 2016 Dangote Cement Rewards Distributors With N2.4bn Bonus SGF: Senate’s Document Faults Buhari $13.9bn Repatriation Probe: Protect MTN, Minister Tells Senate Novena Varsity, Delta govt sign MoU on training of medical students Benin Monarch’s Chiefs Storm Isekhure’s Palace To Secure Erimwi-Idu Shrine Uproar At LASUTH Over N30,000 Levy For Two Retiring Nurses Workers Shut C-River LG Ministry, HoS Office Over 8 Months Unpaid Salaries Herbalist Docked For Allegedly Failing To Exorcise Evil Spirits Badminton Federation Raises Alarm Over Missing Mat