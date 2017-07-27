Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [27 July, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Oluogunjobi, Jul 27, 2017 at 7:26 AM. Views count: 19

Tags:
  1. Oluogunjobi

    Oluogunjobi Social Member Curators

    Below are the headlines in some selected Nigerian newspapers for today, 27 July, 2017.

    Punch
    Osinbajo inaugurates new ministers, advises them on development

    Senate seeks immunity for members, rejects power devolution

    Buhari’s recovery is a miracle, says Ebonyi gov

    Reps reject NHIS’ 2017 budget over ES suspension

    Strike: CAC workers insist on N1.29bn allowance

    Weak judicial system encourages kidnapping, says IG

    MDAs owe N115bn in tax liabilities – RMAFC

    EFCC, FIRS, shun Reps’ panel on Patience Jonathan’s allegations

    Eight bodies recovered from collapsed Lagos building

    Budget minister, lawmakers meet on 2018-2020 MTEF

    NPA seeks more information on alleged missing vessels

    Okorocha replies Fani-Kayode, says ex-minister unintelligent, disrespectful

    Probe Fayose over Buhari’s health status comment – Faparusi

    NPA, African Circle clear refuse dump at Apapa ports

    Sex workers want govt to legalise prostitution

    Tension as youths kill Hausa resident in Ogun

    Kwara gov under attack over sports hall

    Oyo Fadama to spend N200m on 200 trainees

    Tension in Ekiti as rival obas hold festivals

    Husband of four dies during sex romp with mistress

    Grandma dumps daughter’s day-old baby in bush

    Customs seize 140 imported snakes, 660 other animals


    The Nation
    Osinbajo to inaugurate $1.5b Indorama fertiliser plant

    Senate strips President of powers to sign constitutional amendments

    Senate dumps devolution of powers to states

    FEC okays N3.38b loan for potatoes’ farming in Plateau

    EFCC recovers N328.9b from Total, MRS, others

    Buhari’s recovery a miracle, says ‘excited’ Umahi

    IG seeks stringent punishment against kidnapping

    NPA faults claim of missing 282 vessels

    Judge’s absence stalls Turaki’s fundamental human right suit

    We’ll make Buhari go for second term, says Shittu

    Aregbesola: it’s false to say Osun is not paying workers’ salaries

    Police kill five suspected kidnappers in Ogun

    NAF deploys helicopter in Taraba

    38 awaiting-trial inmates freed in Ebonyi

    Vanguard
    Raid On Jonathan’s House: Disclose Identities Of Informants, Reps Tell NDLEA

    Lagos school kidnap: DAY 63: Two abducted students mark 16, 17 years birthday in captivity

    Only stringent laws by NASS can end kidnapping —IGP

    FG takes N3.8bn loan from AfDB for potato production

    Sagay seeks punishment for SANs frustrating major corruption cases

    N650M alleged fraud: Court grants Jumoke Akinjide’s oversea treatment request

    Ex-NACC President, Nylander, SAN, dies at 89

    3 Soldiers Sentenced To 56 Years In Jail Over Arms In Maiduguri

    No To Regionalism, Yes To Resource Control —Igala Leaders

    Undetonated civil war bomb found in Enugu

    Lagos PDP dissolves alliance with LP

    N25bn ETF: Lagos empowers 4,000 entrepreneurs — Ambode

    Al-Makura To Pay Salaries, Arrears With Paris Club Refund

    Gov Emmanuel Dissolves A-Ibom Electoral Commission

    De-criminalise sex work in Nigeria, sex workers urge FG
     

    Attached Files:

    Oluogunjobi, Jul 27, 2017 at 7:26 AM
    #1



    Comments