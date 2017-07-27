Below are the headlines in some selected Nigerian newspapers for today, 27 July, 2017. Punch Osinbajo inaugurates new ministers, advises them on development Senate seeks immunity for members, rejects power devolution Buhari’s recovery is a miracle, says Ebonyi gov Reps reject NHIS’ 2017 budget over ES suspension Strike: CAC workers insist on N1.29bn allowance Weak judicial system encourages kidnapping, says IG MDAs owe N115bn in tax liabilities – RMAFC EFCC, FIRS, shun Reps’ panel on Patience Jonathan’s allegations Eight bodies recovered from collapsed Lagos building Budget minister, lawmakers meet on 2018-2020 MTEF NPA seeks more information on alleged missing vessels Okorocha replies Fani-Kayode, says ex-minister unintelligent, disrespectful Probe Fayose over Buhari’s health status comment – Faparusi NPA, African Circle clear refuse dump at Apapa ports Sex workers want govt to legalise prostitution Tension as youths kill Hausa resident in Ogun Kwara gov under attack over sports hall Oyo Fadama to spend N200m on 200 trainees Tension in Ekiti as rival obas hold festivals Husband of four dies during sex romp with mistress Grandma dumps daughter’s day-old baby in bush Customs seize 140 imported snakes, 660 other animals The Nation Osinbajo to inaugurate $1.5b Indorama fertiliser plant Senate strips President of powers to sign constitutional amendments Senate dumps devolution of powers to states FEC okays N3.38b loan for potatoes’ farming in Plateau EFCC recovers N328.9b from Total, MRS, others Buhari’s recovery a miracle, says ‘excited’ Umahi IG seeks stringent punishment against kidnapping NPA faults claim of missing 282 vessels Judge’s absence stalls Turaki’s fundamental human right suit We’ll make Buhari go for second term, says Shittu Aregbesola: it’s false to say Osun is not paying workers’ salaries Police kill five suspected kidnappers in Ogun NAF deploys helicopter in Taraba 38 awaiting-trial inmates freed in Ebonyi Vanguard Raid On Jonathan’s House: Disclose Identities Of Informants, Reps Tell NDLEA Lagos school kidnap: DAY 63: Two abducted students mark 16, 17 years birthday in captivity Only stringent laws by NASS can end kidnapping —IGP FG takes N3.8bn loan from AfDB for potato production Sagay seeks punishment for SANs frustrating major corruption cases N650M alleged fraud: Court grants Jumoke Akinjide’s oversea treatment request Ex-NACC President, Nylander, SAN, dies at 89 3 Soldiers Sentenced To 56 Years In Jail Over Arms In Maiduguri No To Regionalism, Yes To Resource Control —Igala Leaders Undetonated civil war bomb found in Enugu Lagos PDP dissolves alliance with LP N25bn ETF: Lagos empowers 4,000 entrepreneurs — Ambode Al-Makura To Pay Salaries, Arrears With Paris Club Refund Gov Emmanuel Dissolves A-Ibom Electoral Commission De-criminalise sex work in Nigeria, sex workers urge FG