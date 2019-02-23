Iretiola Doyle, has taken to social media to call out ‘middle class’ people, who didn’t participate in the ongoing presidential and national assembly elections.
The actress who categorized them(middle class people) as the problem of Nigeria, said she saw them busy fit-faming around her estate, instead of heading to their …
via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2U5jHr1
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The actress who categorized them(middle class people) as the problem of Nigeria, said she saw them busy fit-faming around her estate, instead of heading to their …
via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2U5jHr1
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[52]