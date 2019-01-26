When I warned my colleagues in the opposition that we were dealing with a fascistic monster in Buhari they did not believe me, they laughed me to scorn and accused me of being an alarmist.
Well I doubt they are laughing anymore. For a President …
Read more via The Trent | Internet Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2WjbSPU
Get More Nigeria Political News
Well I doubt they are laughing anymore. For a President …
Read more via The Trent | Internet Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2WjbSPU
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[74]