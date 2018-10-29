DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I am in my late 50s and have recently found that sex is becoming quite uncomfortable. I am assuming this is because I’m past menopause, but what’s the best way to make sex less painful?
Dyspareunia, the term for painful vaginal sex, is quite common. Estimates vary, but surveys of postmenopausal women not on hormone therapy report dyspareunia in as many as 20 to 30 percent. It’s often divided into three categories: superficial pain, deep pain or both. Most women complain of superficial pain, which occurs upon vaginal penetration. Often, the pain has a sharp or burning quality. Deep pain occurs with deep penetration or thrusting. For some women, dyspareunia is temporary. For others, it can become chronic.
After menopause, painful...
