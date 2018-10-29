Sexual Health Painful sex often associated with estrogen changes after menopause – sexual health – postbulletin.com

#1
DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I am in my late 50s and have recently found that sex is becoming quite uncomfortable. I am assuming this is because I’m past menopause, but what’s the best way to make sex less painful?

Dyspareunia, the term for painful vaginal sex, is quite common. Estimates vary, but surveys of postmenopausal women not on hormone therapy report dyspareunia in as many as 20 to 30 percent. It’s often divided into three categories: superficial pain, deep pain or both. Most women complain of superficial pain, which occurs upon vaginal penetration. Often, the pain has a sharp or burning quality. Deep pain occurs with deep penetration or thrusting. For some women, dyspareunia is temporary. For others, it can become chronic.

After menopause, painful...



Read more via sexual health – Google News https://ift.tt/2zaqruD
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[65]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Place your Ad here for NGN12,000.00 per Week!
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

287
Top