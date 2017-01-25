The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Joint Task Team for the Cleansing of Abuja have arrested 89 prostitutes. The task team which was constituted by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) also impounded 104 Tricycles and 114 unpainted taxis. Deputy Director/Chief Press Secretary FCT Muhammad Sule made the disclosure in a press statement. According to him, the Acting Director FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services, Mr Wadata Bodinga informed the Minister of the arrests on Tuesday in Abuja. He stated, “The Joint Task Team for the Cleansing of Abuja City recently reconstituted by the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has impounded 114 unpainted taxis within the first one week of its operations. “The Acting Director of the FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services, Mr. Wadata Aliyu Bodinga made this disclosure on Tuesday when he visited the Minister’s office. “The Director disclosed that 104 Keke Napep (Tricycles) were also impounded and riders prosecuted at the Mobile Courts during the same period. “On the menace of commercial sex workers, he said that the Task Team has so far arrested 89 of them who have been prosecuted and handed over to the Social Development Secretariat for rehabilitation to enable them learn useful skills. “He warned that their existence have security implications because they are veritable channels being used by the criminals which is in nobody’s interest.