West Ham have rejected a third offer from Marseille, worth about £22.5m, for their France attacking midfielder Dimitri Payet, 29. Other transfer stories for Tuesday below: - Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is considering a summer move for Benfica defender Victor Lindelof, 22, who is also wanted by Manchester United.(Daily Mirror) - Liverpool have opened contract talks with Brazil forward Philippe Coutinho, 24, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is keen to reward Coutinho, who signed a five-year contract in February 2015. (Times - subscription required) - England captain Wayne Rooney, 31, has no intention of leaving Manchester United to earn more money in China. (Daily Star) - Paris St-Germain are set to sign Benfica's 20-year-old winger Goncalo Guedes, who has also been linked with Manchester United. (Bein Sports - in French) - Crystal Palace are close to agreeing a £12m deal to sign Sunderland's 26-year-old Netherlands left-back Patrick van Aanholt. (Guardian) - The Black Cats have offered former Aston Villa defender Joleon Lescott a short-team deal after the 34-year-old was released by AEK Athens. (Daily Mirror) - Chelsea players have told manager Antonio Conte to sign Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, 29, should their 24-year-old Belgium international Thibaut Courtois leave this summer. Hart is on a season-long loan at Italian side Torino.(Sun) - The Blues will not sell 29-year-old back-up goalkeeper Asmir Begovic to Bournemouth unless a suitable replacement can be found. (Daily Telegraph) - Chelsea have rejected an opening offer of £10m from Bournemouth for Begovic, but the Premier League leaders are sympathetic to his desire to feature more. (Guardian) - Middlesbrough have rejected a bid from a Chinese consortium to buy a 50% stake in the club worth about £50m. (Daily Mail) - Tottenham are considering making a bid for Inter Milan's 28-year-old Italy defender Andrea Ranocchia. (Evening Standard) - Aston Villa want to sell 30-year-old Scotland striker Ross McCormack, who has been ordered to train with the Championship club's under-23s as punishment for repeatedly missing training. (Daily Telegraph) - Villa are close to completing a £6m double deal for Barnsley's 25-year-old midfielder Conor Hourihane and 19-year-old full-back James Bree. (Daily Star) - Newcastle are keen to sign Swansea's Gambia winger Modou Barrow, 24, on loan for the rest of the season. (Newcastle Chronicle) Finally… - Birmingham's USA defender Jonathan Spector, 30, is close to agreeing a move to Major League Soccer, with Orlando City his most likely destination. (Birmingham Mail)